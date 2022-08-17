No decision to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants in Delhi: MHA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that it has not given any directive to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

The MHA took to Twitter and said that the government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. The MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present locations as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the authority concerned through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rohingyas have a history of committing brutalities against Hindus

The MHA also said that illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres till their deportation as per the law. The government of Delhi has not declared the present locations as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately, the Ministry of Home Affairs also said.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Earlier Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingya refugees will be provided with apartments and police protection in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi. "Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Puri said a tweet.

A report by ANI said that around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting which was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry Home Affairs.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 15:25 [IST]