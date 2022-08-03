YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    No deaths reported due to manual scavenging: Govt tells Lok Sabha

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The Lok Sabha was told on Tuesday that no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging and there are no reports of people engaged in the practise in the country.

    No deaths reported due to manual scavenging: Govt tells Lok Sabha
    No deaths reported due to manual scavenging: Govt tells Lok Sabha

    Union minister of social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale said, " there is no report of people currently engaged in manual scavenging as defined under Section 2 (1) (g) of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013)". Manual scavenging is prohibited with effect from 6.12.2013. No person or agency can engage or employ any person for manual scavenging from the above date."

    <strong>Govt to make manual scavenging more strict by introducing bill to make law</strong> Govt to make manual scavenging more strict by introducing bill to make law

    The minister was responding to questions asked by the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MP Girish Chandra on the situation of manual scavengers in the country and their employment status.

    Athawale admitted that around 330 people died in the last five years due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks. The highest number was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 47 people died. Tamil Nadu and Delhi reported 43 and 42 such cases respectively while the number in Haryana was at 36.

    "Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, since October 2, 2014, more than 10.99 crore sanitary toilets have been constructed in rural areas and over 62.65 lakh in urban areas and unsanitary toilets have been converted into sanitary toilets. This work made a huge contribution towards ending the practice of manual scavenging," the minister said.

    The Centre is also providing skill development training to manual scavengers and their dependants for up to two years in addition with a stipend of Rs 3,000 a month, the ministry added.

    Comments

    More LOK SABHA News  

    Read more about:

    lok sabha monsoon session

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X