Reaching out to the Lingayats: How BJP managed to crack the Karnataka code

Basavaraj Bommai: Another leader with origins in Janata Parivar, who made it big outside the party

No DCMs, no Vijayendra: What the Bommai Cabinet looks like

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 04: One prominent name that would not find a place in the new Cabinet of Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Bommai would be that of B S Vijayendra, son of former CM, B S Yediyurappa.

The new Cabinet would be a mix of youth and experience, Bommai said, while also adding that there would be no deputy Chief Ministers. Among the 29 ministers, 8 are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST and one from the Reddy community. One minister would be a woman.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, in order to give pro-people administration and face the challenge of the next Assembly elections, this Cabinet is formed," Bommai said.

Bommai said that on the demand to include Vijayendra into the Cabinet, BJP chief, J P Nadda had a word with Yediyurappa.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 13:43 [IST]