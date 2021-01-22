No cultural events of students for Republic Day celebrations: TN Govt

Desert Knight: When Indian and French Rafales will take part in a high voltage exercise

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 22: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said cultural programmes of school and college students would not be part of the Republic Day celebrations here this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appealing to people, students and the elderly to avoid visiting the Marina beachfront to witness the event on January 26, the government said this was aimed at preventing gathering of a large number of people.

The Governor leading the Republic Day celebrations on Kamarajar Salai, in front of the Marina beach is the practice.

An impressive parade by the armed forces and police is part of the spectacle of the annual event while freedom fighters, students and the general public witness it.

No headway at police-farmer unions meeting on Republic Day tractor parade

However, this year, "the cultural programmes of school and college students is avoided and district collectors have been advised to visit the freedom fighters and honour them with shawls," an official release said.

Arrangements have been made to broadcast the event on radio and television channels and Governor Banwarilal Purohit would unfurl the national flag at 8 am on January 26, the government said.

The Raj Bhavan had said on Thursday that the customary "At Home" reception would not be hosted by Purohit this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.