No Congress meet this week, but cries for Priyanka to take over gets louder

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 17: A meet of the Congress Working Committee is unlikely this week, but the cries to make Priyanka Gandhi, the party chief have grown louder.

It has been over 50 days since Rahul Gandhi resigned as the president of the Congress, but the party is yet to come to any consensus on who should replace him.

While the name of Priyanka has been doing the rounds, the party is also taking into account that Rahul had said while stepping down that the party should be run by a non-Gandhi.

While there is no clarity whatsoever, there is speculation that either Mallikarjuna Kharge or Mukul Wasnik may get the top billing. The Congress Working Committee was to meet on July 15, but that is unlikely to happen as there is a crisis in Karnataka.

The CWC would be held only after the Karnataka crisis is sorted out. Top leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kharge and K C Veugopal are in Karnataka to sort out the mess. Once that is done, the CWC would be held.

Further a Congress leader tells OneIndia that the CWC can be held only after the trust vote. The trust vote will either be held on Monday or on Wednesday.

The Congress is likely to make Wasnik the chief over the due course of time. Kharge may remain interim chief until then, the Congress source also said.