    No community transmission of Omicron in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 03: There is no factual evidence yet that will indicate community transmission of Omicron variant of Covid in Kearla.

    Representational Image
    "There is no community spread of Omicron variant in Kerala. Out of 152 Omicron cases, 50 are from high-risk countries, 84 are from low-risk countries, & only 18 are their contacts. At present, there is nothing to worry about," Kerala Health Minister Veena George told news agency ANI.

    Kerala reported 45 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday thereby taking the total number of infections in the State to 152.

    There are 16 cases of Omicron in Ernakulam, nine in Thiruvananthapuram, six in Thrissur, five in Pathanamthitta, three each in Alappuzha and Kozhikode, two in Malappuram and one in Wayanad.

    "One person from Thrissur and three from Alappuzha contracted the new variant through their contacts," the Health Department said in a press release.

    Most number of Omicron-infected people came from UAE, Qatar and the UK. Other countries include France, the Philippines, Turkey, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Africa, Uganda and Ukraine.

    "Till now, a total of 50 people have reached the State from high-risk countries while 84 have reached from low-risk countries. Eighteen have contracted the disease through their contacts," the release said.

    The Minister asked the people of the State to exercise extra caution as the number of Omicron infections are increasing.

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 12:12 [IST]
    X