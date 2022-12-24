YouTube
    No change in weekly holidays for Madrassas in UP, will continue to be on Fridays

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Dec 24: The weekly holiday in the madrassa of Uttar Pradesh will continue to be on Fridays, state madrassa education board said on Saturday.

    In 2023 madrassa will have a total of 75 holidays. The annual holiday will be of 36 days including that of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr. The weekly holiday in the madrassa will continue to be on Friday, board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed told 'PTI'.

    In a meeting convened by the madrassa board, last Tuesday, to discuss amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Recognition Administration and Service Regulation - 2016, several suggestions came up, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrassa to Sundays instead of Fridays. These suggestions were said to be discussed in the upcoming board meeting in January.

    "We are not sure that this suggestion will be discussed in the board meeting to be held in January. This calendar will be treated as final," Javed said. He said 14 days of casual leave will be given to teachers and non-teaching staff in madrassa. Madrassa managers and principals can sanction a total of four days' leave.

    Teaching work will be suspended on national festivals, but teachers, non-teaching staff and students will participate in the programs organised by being present there, he added.

    From time to time the holidays declared by the district magistrates at the local level due to extreme weather conditions will also be applicable to madrassa, the chairman said.

    The instructions issued from time to time by the local administration will be followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.

    X