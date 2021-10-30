Ready to join probe by Indian agencies on allegations of links with ISI: Pak journalist Aroosa Alam

Party name not finalised, will field candidates in all 117 seats: Amarinder Singh

No backend talks with Congress: Amarinder Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 30: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has denounced reports of "backend talks" with the Congress leadership to retain him in the grand old party.

Addressing the reporters, Amarinder said, "Reports of backend talks with Congress are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. I'm grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now."

"I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab elections once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers," he said.

Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

"I am forming a party. But I can't tell you the name right now. When the Election Commission approves a name and symbol, only then I can tell you. Let's wait for the EC to approve," he said addressing a press conference here.

"We have made a request for a symbol and a name for the party," he added.

Punjab goes to polls early next year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 18:01 [IST]