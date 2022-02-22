No action against Mumbai's ex top cop Param Bir Singh till March 9: Supreme Court

Withdraw recovery notices against anti-CAA protesters or will quash it: SC tells UP govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 22: In a major relief for Mumbai's ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, Supreme Court on Tuesday no action should be taken against him by Maharashtra Police till March 9.

The top court said the the case involving aram Bir Singh has turned into a "messy state of affairs" that can shake people's faith in the police and government.

When the counsel for Maharashtra asked the apex court not to record its direction to put "hands on hold" the in order, the bench recorded his assurance in the matter.

"We have now put down the matter for final hearing, investigation being completed can pose problems. Darius Khambata, senior advocate, has assured to put their hands on hold. We take the assurance on record," the bench said.

The apex court asked the parties to file written synopsis and posted the matter for hearing on March 9.

The court expressed concern over the "messy state of affairs" in the state and said this is an unfortunate scenario.

"We have had occasion to say earlier that it is messy state of affairs. This is an unfortunate situation.

"It has the propensity of unnecessarily shaking confidence of people in police system. Process of law must be carried in a manner," the bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted that it is in the interest of things that all cases herein be investigated by the central probe agency.

"Once you proceed with an investigation and record it then its not fair to stop midway. State should not do anything that makes the process difficult," Mehta said.

The apex court had earlier allowed Mumbai Police to carry on the investigation against Singh but restrained it from filing charge sheets on the FIRs against him over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The state police had earlier told the apex court that Singh cannot be considered a "whistleblower" under the law as he chose to speak out against alleged corruption involving former home minister Anil Deshmukh only after his transfer.