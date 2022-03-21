How the hijab issue has given fodder for the Islamic State to propagate

'No' 2nd chance for students who skipped PU exams over Hijab stir

Bengaluru, Mar 21: The Karnataka government announced that hundreds of PU students who participated in the protest will not get another chance appear in the exam which they skipped in February-March.

A few days back the government had also hinted at giving second chance to students to appear in the exams, but yesterday it ruled out that option.

Speaking to Times of India, Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh said, "How can we even consider the possibility? If we allow the students who boycotted the practicals for not being allowed to wear hijab to the exam even after the high court gave its interim order, then another student will come citing some other reason and seek a second chance. It is impossible."

Students had also urged the pre-university board to postpone their practical examinations which began on February 28. They had claimed that they could not attend classes for the last two months as they were denied entry inside school premises for wearing headscarves and needed more time to appear for the practical examinations.

Students who boycotted the exams in the wake of the Hijab row will lose 30 marks. Containing total of 100 marks, PU exams comprise theory (70) and practicals (30). To pass the exams, students need to clear the 70-mark theory exam by securing a minimum passing mark per subject.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 17:19 [IST]