Ónly rambling: Opposition slams Modi govt's Budget 2020

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led opposition charge against Modi government's Budget 2020 as "rambling". Gandhi said the main issue facing the country is unemployment, adding that he didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs.

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition,rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening,"the Congress leader said.

Nothing substantial in Budget, says Sitaram Yechury

Slamming the Union Budget, the CPI(M) said that it consisted of just 'platitudes' and did not address the problems faced by the people.

Reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that it did nothing to alleviate 'people's miseries'.

'Just platitudes & slogans. Nothing substantial to alleviate peoples' misery, the growing unemployment, rural wage crash, farmers' distress suicides and galloping prices,' he tweeted.