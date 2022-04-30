Judiciary should fulfil aspirations of India of 2047: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged chief ministers to nix the lawst that have become irrelevant for the common man.

"A serious topic is also the intricacies of law for the common man. In 2015, we identified about 1,800 such laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, among the laws of the center, we abolished 1,450 such laws. But only 75 laws have been abolished by the states," PM Modi said, addressing the CMs and chief justices of the high courts across the country.

PM Modi also highlighted the need to introduce local languages in the courts which will connect people to the judicial system.

"We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it," he said.

The Prime Minister said that digital transactions are now becoming common in small towns and villages.

"The Government of India also considers the possibilities of technology in the judicial system as an essential part of the Digital India mission. For example, the e-courts project is being implemented today in mission mode," PM Modi said.

"These 75 years of independence have continuously clarified the roles and responsibilities of both the judiciary and the executive. Wherever it is necessary, this relation has evolved continuously to give direction to the country," he added.