NIV Pune detects new Corona variant B.1.1.28.2 variant likely to cause severe symptoms

Pune, June 08: A new variant of coronavirus B.1.1.28.2 has been detected in India through genome sequencing conducted by the National Institute of Virology, (NIV), Pune.

The new variant was isolated from from nasal and throat swabsfrom international travelers from UK and Brazil. The pathogenicity of the isolate was assessed in Syrian hamster model and compared with B.1 variant.

According to a study by NIV, the B.1.1.28.2 variant induced body weight loss, caused viral replication in the respiratory tract, lung erosion. It also causes severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamster model.

According to reports, the new findings have raised questions about vaccine efficacy, However, NIV study says covaxin will significantly boost antibody against the variant.

Indian government had set up 10 national labs to look into mutants. The government has now added q0 more labs to this and they have taken 30,000 samples for study.

The World Health Organisation estimated on Monday that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80% is needed to significantly lower the risk that "imported" coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 10:45 [IST]