Nitish Kumar takes Covid-19 test after leader he sat next to tests positive

    Patna, July 04: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sent his swab sample for Covid-19 test after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

    The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

    Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for Covid-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday.

    Kumar had shared the dais with the Council Acting Chairman during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 20:25 [IST]
