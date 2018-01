Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was on Friday reportedly attacked in Nandar village of Buxar district. Kumar was on a 'samiksha yatra' when his car was pelted with stones.

Kumar was not hurt in the incident but a few of his security personnel were said to have recieved injuries.

Reports suggest that some villagers may have indulged in stone pelting due to lack of development in the area. Ironically, Kumar was visiting to village to assess the development in the area.

OneIndia News