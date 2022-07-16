Nitish announces JD(U)'s support to Dhankhar

Is Venkaiah Naidu in running for President of India: Meeting with ministers sparks buzz

Patna, July 16: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that his Janata Dal (United) will support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming vice presidential election.

In a statement issued here, Kumar welcomed the announcement of the name of the West Bengal governor for the second-highest constitutional office in the country.

The Bihar chief minister, whose party is the NDA's second largest constituent after the BJP, also extended his good wishes to Dhankhar for the poll scheduled early next month.

The vice president, who is elected by members of both Houses of Parliament, is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and five in the Upper House, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh.