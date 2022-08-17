Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh out; BS Yediyurappa in BJP Parliamentary Board

Electric and petrol vehicles will cost the same within a year: Gadkari

New Delhi, Aug 17: In a major organizational rejig, the BJP has dropped Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its Parliamentary Board, the party's top decision-making body.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been included in the revamped parliamentary party board, which now has many new faces.

As per a notice, Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal and K Laxman are the new additions.

The Board will be headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, and comprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a notification.

However, the biggest shock is the exclusion of Gadkari, former BJP National President and senior party leader. It has to be noted that the saffron party has traditionally retained the party presidents in the board.

What has surprised many is the inclusion of BS Yediyurappa, who was forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, last year.

