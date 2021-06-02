NITI Aayog to release the SDG India Index & Dashboard, 2020-21 tomorrow

New Delhi, June 02: The third rendition of India's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index will be launched by NITI Aayog on 3rdJune, 2021. First launched in December 2018, the index has become the primary tool for monitoring progress on the SDGs in the country and has simultaneously fostered competition among the States and Union Territories by ranking them on the Global Goals.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, will launch the SDG India Index& Dashboard, 2020-21in the presence of Dr Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog,and Ms Sanyukta Samaddar, Adviser (SDG), NITI Aayog. Designed and developed by NITI Aayog, the preparation ofthe index follows extensive consultations with the primary stakeholders -the States and Union Territories; the UN agencies led by United Nations in India, Ministry of Statistics and ProgrammeImplementation (MoSPI), and the key Union Ministries.

SDG India Index & Dashboard, 2020-21: Partnerships in The Decade of Action

TheIndex, developed in collaboration with the United Nations in India, measures the progress at the national and sub-national level in the country's journey towards meeting the Global Goals and targets and has been successful as an advocacy tool to propagate the messages of sustainability, resilience, and partnerships, as well. With one-third of the journey towards achieving the 2030 agenda behind us, this edition of the index report focuses on the significance of partnerships and is titled "SDG India Index & Dashboard, 2020-21: Partnerships in The Decade of Action".

The initiative to further refine and improve this important tool,with each edition, has been steered by the need to continuously benchmark performance and measure progress, and account for the availability of latest SDG related data on States and UTs. From covering 13 Goals, 39 targets, and 62 indicators in the first edition in 2018-19 to 17 Goals, 54 targets and 100 indicators in the second;this third edition of the index covers 17 Goals, 70 targets, and 115 indicators.

Methodology and Process

The construction of the index and the ensuing methodology embody the central objectives of measuring the performance of States and UTs on the SDGs and ranking them; supporting States and UTs in identifying areas which require more attention; and promoting healthy competition among them. The index estimation is based on data on indicators for the first 16 goals,with a qualitative assessment for Goal 17. The technical process of target setting and normalisation of scores follow the globally established methodology. While target setting enables the measurement of distance from target for each indicator, the process of normalisation of positive and negative indicators allows for comparability and estimation of goal wise scores for States and UTs. The composite score of a State is derived by assigning each goal the same weight, keeping in mind the indivisible nature of the 2030 Agenda.

The selection of indicators is preceded by a consultative process undertaken in close coordination with MoSPI, Union Ministries and stakeholders from States and Union Territories. The selection process is informed by the comments and suggestions on the draft list of indicators which is sent to all States and Union Territories. As the essential stakeholder and audience of this localisation tool, States and Union territories play a crucial role in shaping the index by enriching the feedback process with localised insights and experience from the ground.

The index represents the articulation of the comprehensive nature of the Global Goals under the2030 Agenda while being attuned to the national priorities. The modular nature of the index has become a policy tooland a ready reckoner for gauging progress of States and UTs on the expansive nature of goals including health, education, gender, economic growth, institutions, climate change and environment. From informing the XV Finance Commission's volume on States to Invest India's SDG Investor map, the index has also been successful in driving the SDG agenda in the countryby encouraging the development of State SDG vision documents and roadmaps, State and District Indicator Frameworks and in the institution of robust review and follow-up systems.

NITI Aayog has the mandate of coordinating the adoption and monitoring of SDGs at the national and sub-national level. The SDG India Index& Dashboardrepresents NITI Aayog's efforts in embodying its commitment towards localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals in States and UTs and in continuously striving towards improving the monitoring of progress under the SDG framework.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 12:40 [IST]