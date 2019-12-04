Rape-accused Nithyananda sets up his own 'Nation' called 'Kailaasa'

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 04: Controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who is on the run after facing charges of rape, has reportedly set up a new nation called Kailaasa that aims to provide a heaven for "dispossessed Hindus".

    "Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries," the website read.

    File photo of Nithyananda
    The country has its own "passport".

    "The citizens will be given a Kailaasa passport which, by the grace of Paramashiva, the holder of this passport is allowed free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa," it said.

    Self-styled Godman Swami Nithyananda booked, two disciples held for 'kidnapping' kids

    The website of Kailaasa also offers universal free health care, free education, free food and a temple-based lifestyle for all.

    On November 20, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

    Police also arrested Sadhvi Pranpriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran, both women disciples of the controversial godman, on charges of allegedly kidnapping at least four children, keeping them in illegal confinement in a flat and using them as child labourers to promote activities of the ashram to collect donations.

    Nithyananda is also an accused in an alleged rape case filed against him in Karnataka.

