Nita Ambani's 'Bagwati' will cost you a 2-BHK flat in Mumbai

Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, June 29: Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful photo posing with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and entrepreneur Nita Ambani about a week ago. In the photo, Mrs Ambani is seen holding a beautiful white bag which caught everyone's instant attention. The small bag is a Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bag and considered as Holy Grail in a Handbag collection as per christies.com.

It's detailed as, "This white Himalaya crocodile diamond style bag attracted some sweet $379,261 at auction with Christie's. It was claimed that this bag became the 'most expensive bag ever sold'."

As per the report in IANS, Nita Ambani's bag cost about Rs 2.6 crore. The bag was sold back in the year 2017, and it became the most expensive bag ever sold back then!

Christies Bags had shared details of the bag on their Instagram page stating, "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day with the Hermès Himalayan Birkin, often regarded as the most desirable handbag in existence.

Named after the gradation that resembles the majestic snow-capped Himalayas, this Niloticus Crocodile and diamond edition is a highlight of our upcoming sale in Hong Kong beginning 29 May."

Nita can be called as one of the richest women in the world and she has spoken about leading a simple life during an interview with iDiva.

She said, "When Mukesh and I were seeing each other, he would pick me up in his Merc. One day, I asked him to see my mode of travel and we took a BEST bus. I'm glad that my kids have also used public transport for their college trips. Life is about being aware of things around."