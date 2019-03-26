Nishad Party, Janvadi Party (S) join BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Mar 26: Nishad party officially became the fourth party to be a part of the planned Gatbandhan in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced, "Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh."

The Nishad Party was founded in 2016. Nishad Party means "Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal". The Nishad Party was formed for empowerment of Nishad, Kewats, Bind, and other communities whose traditional occupations centred on rivers, such as boatmen or fishermen.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi, Amit Shah set to hit campaign train from Thursday

Its founder is Sanjay Nishad, a former member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). According to Nishad, a separate party representing these communities was essential as although they had played an integral role in the victories of BSP and Samajwadi Party, benefits were restricted to dominant backward castes like Yadavs.

Janvadi Party (Socialist) and Nishad Party hoardings seen at Samajwadi Party office, alongside hoardings of Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. SP-BSP-RLD are in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Janvadi Party (Socialist) and Nishad Party hoardings seen at Samajwadi Party office, alongside hoardings of Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. SP-BSP-RLD are in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/MgAKY6won5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019

After Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's SP announced a pre-poll alliance for the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand before the General Elections 2019. While SP will contest 3 Lok Sabha seats in MP, the BSP will fight elections in rest of the 26 seats.

The three seats from where Samajwadi Party will field its candidates include Balaghat, Thikri and Khajuraho. In Uttarakhand, SP will contest on one seat, while the BSP has decided to contest on three seats. Revealing information on their seat-sharing pact in these two states, the SP and BSP, in a joint statement, said the decision to jointly contest the parliamentary elections was taken by the party chiefs.