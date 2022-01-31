Budget 2022-23 will be presented on Feb 1: Nirmala Sitharaman set for her fourth budget

Union Budget 2022 to be presented on Feb 1 in paperless form: Finance Ministry

Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey, GDP estimate for FY23 is at 8-8.5 per cent

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey report in the Lok Sabha.The GDP has been projected at 8 to 8.5% for FY 2022-23.

The figures are in comparison with the 9.2 per cent GDP (gross domestic product) expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21. The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

Economic activities were severely hit as India imposed a strict lockdown in the latter part of March 2020 to check the spread of the virus.

The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out several measures to support the economy.

India is poised to grow as the fastest economy in the world during the current financial year with a growth projection of around 9 per cent despite the pandemic.

The survey often misses on GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin.

The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 as against the projection of 6-6.5 per cent in the survey presented months before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.