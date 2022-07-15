YouTube
    NIRF India Ranking 2022: IIT Madras is top engineering college in India again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 15: The NIRF India Ranking 2022 are out. The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) was ranked as the best followed by IIT Delhi.

    IIT Madras retains top spot in all-India ranking by Ministry of Education [Top 10 list]

    NIRF India Ranking 2022: IISC is top university, check full list hereNIRF India Ranking 2022: IISC is top university, check full list here

    Top Engineering Colleges: NIRF India Ranking 2022:

    • IT Madras
    • IIT Delhi
    • IIT Bombay
    • IIT Kanpur
    • IIT Kharagpur
    • IIT Roorkee
    • IIT Guwahati
    • NIT Tiruchirapalli
    • IIT Hyderabad
    • NIT Surathkal

