NIRF India Ranking 2022: IIT Madras is top engineering college in India again

New Delhi, July 15: The NIRF India Ranking 2022 are out. The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) was ranked as the best followed by IIT Delhi.

Top Engineering Colleges: NIRF India Ranking 2022:

IT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

NIT Tiruchirapalli

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Surathkal