Nirbhaya’s killers have resigned to their fate that they will hang on March 20

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 06: The last days for a death convict are probably the worst. Not only do they await they death, knowing the exact date and time, but these final moments are also meant for them to reflect on the crime they have committed.

In the case of the Nirbhaya's killers, the scenario is no different. They are extremely restless and vulnerable, a Tihar Jail official told OneIndia. What has added to their anxiety is the numerous petitions they have filed with a specific intention of delaying the hanging.

All these days they have been extremely restless and anxious, but after the order of the Delhi court on Thursday, it has dawned upon them, they are closer now to the gallows. The two convicts Pawan and Akshay still have the option to challenge the rejection of their mercy petitions before the Supreme Court. The court had heard similar petitions by Vinay and Akshay, but had rejected it almost immediately. Hence these final two legal options may not stand in the way of the March 20 hangings.

The jail official cited above said that when they heard about the date of the hanging, they were calm.

They are no longer restless as it has now dawned upon them that they have run out of options, the official also said. They resigned to their fate immediately after the order and date of hanging was conveyed to them, the official said.

Prior to this they were restlessness and aggressive. Vinay was the most anxious and would pace up and down his condemned cell. Vinay incidentally has received the maximum punishments for violating rules inside the jail for the past seven years. He has received 11 punishments till date for not following the rules. Pawan and Mukesh have received 8 and three respectively, while Akshay has been slapped with one.

Officials meet with these convicts regularly to ensure that they are in the right mental state, before they are hanged. In prison, the four have been carrying out jobs and they have been paid for the same.

Vinay has earned Rs 39,000, Akshay Rs 69,000 and Pawan Rs 29,000 while Mukesh did not involve himself in any work, they said. None of them have named the beneficiary for the amount. After their hanging, the amount will be handed over to their families.

The convicts have the option of meeting their families before the hanging. However none of them have as of now conveyed their wish to meet with their parents.