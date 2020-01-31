  • search
    Nirbhaya: Pawan Gupta’s review on juvenility plea rejected by Supreme Court

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court has rejected the review petition filed by Pawan Gupta, the convict in the Nirbhaya case.

    He had challenged the earlier order of the Supreme Court which had rejected his juvenility plea.

    Gupta had earlier moved the court stating that he was a juvenile at the time the offence was committed.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday the curative plea filed by Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in Nirbhaya case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

    On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative plea filed by Mukesh Singh. He had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. With the SC rejecting the curative plea, Singh has run out of all legal options.

    On Wednesday evening, another convict Vinay filed a mercy petition with the president. The same was filed directly in the President's secretariat.

    The fourth convict Pawan is yet to file a curative plea. Under Section 854 of the revised Delhi Prison Rules, none can be hanged till the last one has exhausted all options in case of multiple death row convicts, held guilty for the same crime.

    Further, even if the President rejects the mercy plea, two weeks time has to be given to the convict before the execution.

