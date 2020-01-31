  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: Delhi court reserves orders on plea seeking stay on hanging

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: A Delhi court has reserved its orders on a plea seeking a stay of the executions in the Nirbhaya case. The court will pronounce its order later today.

    The convicts had sought a stay on their execution scheduled for February 1.

    Nirbhaya: Delhi court reserves orders on plea seeking stay on hanging

    The court had on Thursday issued notices to to the Tihar jail authorities seeking its response on a petition filed by the convicts. Irfan Ahmed, the public prosecutor told the court that this was complete mockery of justice.

    Nirbhaya: Hangman arrives at Tihar ahead of uncertain hanging

    Counsel for the convicts however told the court that under Section 854 of the revised Delhi Prison Rules, none can be hanged till the last one has exhausted all options in case of multiple death row convicts, held guilty for the same crime. He also told the court that the Supreme Court in 2014 had said that death row convicts should be given 14 days time after the rejection of their mercy plea before hanging them.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, JAN 31st JAN, 2020

      Meanwhile, Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration Officials said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.

      More NIRBHAYA News

      Read more about:

      nirbhaya delhi court hanging

      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X