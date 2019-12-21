  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirav Modi threatened to kill company director: CBI in chargesheet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: A charge sheet has been filed in the 13, 500 crores Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that referred criminal intimidation charges against the prime accused, Nirav Modi, for threatening to kill one of the dummy directors of his company.

    Twitter Image
    Image Courtesy @Twitter

    According to news agency ANI, the CBI told to the Maharashtra special court that Nirav Modi threatened to kill one of the directors, Ashish Mohanbhai Lad if he tried to return to India from Cairo.

    According to the sleuths Lad had fled from Dubai to Cairo to avoid arrest.

    In June 2018, when Lad planned to return to India from Cairo, Nehal Modi called him on behalf of Nirav Modi and threatened him.

    As per the ANI report, in the charge sheet, the CBI has said that in the investigation it is revealed that subsequent to the threatening call by Nirav Modi to Ashish Mohanbhai Lad... accused Nehal Modi offered Rs 20 lakh to Lad for visiting Europe to give a favourable statement before the lawyer and a judge in a European court to help Nirav Modi which was refused by Lad.

    Nirav Modi has been earlier declared a fugitive economic offender for evading prosecution in the PNB scam.

    PNB scam: Mumbai court declares Nirav Modi a fugitive economic offender

    The 48-year-old is currently in Wandsworth Prison in London, from where he is fighting extradition on charges related to a nearly $2 billion PNB money-laundering and fraud case.

    He was remanded to extended custody at a hearing and asked to appear via video-link on January 2. He has not returned to India despite repeated summons from Indian probe agencies and courts.

    More NIRAV MODI News

    Read more about:

    nirav modi pnb scam

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue