Nirav Modi's sister remits Rs 17 crores to Indian government: Enforcement Directorate

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 01: In a recent development, Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi has given Rs 17.5 crore to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after her name was cleared in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

According to reports, Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta were granted pardon in the PNB case after the probe agency supported their applications on January 4.

As per the conditions, she has to make "full and true disclosures of the information related to the case", officials added."On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her," the ED said in a statement.

"As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," the statement further read.