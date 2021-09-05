Nipah virus in Kerala: Final rites of infected child performed by following full protocol

Explained: How Kerala is tackling Coronavirus from the experience drawn from fighting Nipah in 2018

Kozhikode (Ker) Sept. 5: The final rites of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah virus were performed at nearby Kannambarath Khabaristan by the health department officials on Sunday noon with full health protocol in place.

The process had the presence of a few relatives. The members and the officials, who participated in the funeral rites, wore PPE kits. The place was fully sanitised by the health staff of Kozhikode corporation after completing the rituals.

The body of the buried in a 12-foot specially prepared grave.

The 12-year-old boy, who was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago over the suspected Nipah virus, died on Sunday around 5 am after his condition deteriorated on Saturday evening.

As per the Press Information Bureau, the boy, who presented with features of encephalitis and myocarditis, was reported on 3 September from Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The centre has rushed a team of NCDC to Kerala after Pune's National Institute of Virology confirmed the presence of the virus.

"Active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography (especially Malappuram). Active contact tracing (for any contacts) during the past 12 days. Strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing," read a statement from Centre.

Meanwhile, the victim's relatives have been isolated although they have not shown any symptoms and the authorities have cordoned off the area for about three kilometres while Chathamangalam panchayat has been shut with nearby wards partially being closed. There is also a restriction on vehicle movement in the area.

On the other hand, the Kozhikode Medical college has reportedly opened an exclusive Nipah ward to cater to any possible Nipah virus outbreak after the death of the 12-year-old boy.

The health authorities are taking measures to any possible spread of the dreaded virus and alerted people in and around the place to report any instances of fever, vomiting and other health disorders.

Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 16:31 [IST]