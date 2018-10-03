NIOS Admit Card 2018 date and how to download

New Delhi, Oct 3: The NIOS Admit Card 2018 will be released soon. The admit card for the Class 10, 12 exam once released will also be available on the official website.

The Class 12 examination will begin with Sanskrit on October 6 and Class 10 examination will commence on October 8 with Employability Skills paper.

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister's Digital India campaign. The admit card is expected to be released by this week itself. Once released, it would be available on nios.ac.in.

How to download NIOS Admit Card 2018:

Go to nios.ac.in

Click on download admit card link

Enter registration and roll number

View admit card

Take a printout