Nine industries kept out of Centre’s oxygen supply order

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: The Union Home Secretary has written to Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories today, that they should issue necessary instructions to all authorities concerned in their States/Union Territories to take necessary measures to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purpose, except in nine industries.

The order shall not apply to the following industries:

Ampoules and vials

Pharmaceutical

Petroleum refinaries

Steel Plants

Nuclear energy facilities

Oxygen cylinder manufacturers

Waste water treatment plants

Food and water purification

Process industries which require uninterrupted operation of fumes processes

This is keeping in view the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and the resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc.

The letter of the Union Home Secretary follows the decision taken by the Central Government today, on the recommendations of the Empowered Group-II, that the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers is prohibited (except in nine industries) forthwith from 22.04.2021 till further orders, so as to augment supply for medical oxygen in the country and to save precious lives.