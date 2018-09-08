  • search

Nikah-Halala petitioners Farzana and her brother stabbed; brother serious

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Farzana, the Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad, has been attacked along with his brother by assailants in which his brother has got seriously injured. They were attacked by knives. She had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking abolition of Nikah Halala practice. He was always suspecting attack as she was getting threat and had already lodged FIR with the police. Her father-in-law was arrested and her husband surrendered recently. Farzana's husband got bail on August 7 only.

    Sameena Begum with whom she is fighting this Nikah Halala battle told One India that the condition of her brother is told to be serious and Farzana is at the police station only. There was constant pressure on them to withdraw the PIL and the ruckus made on that issue when five people attacked them. They were constantly abusing her and calling her a RSS agent.

    Sikandarabad police have arrested three accused in this case and they have taken to the police while brother of Farzana has been taken to hospital whose condition is told to be serious. She was getting death threats from her husband. Farzana had claimed in her petition that she had been illegally divorced by her husband, leaving her and their daughter without any means of living or financial support.

    The practice of Nikah-Halala requires a divorced woman to marry someone else, consummate the marriage and then get a divorce in order to again marry her first husband under the Muslim personal law.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
