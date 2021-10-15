YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nihangs admitted to brutal Singhu body murder says SKM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of the farmers' protest said that a Nihang group at the scene had claimed responsibility for the horrific murder of a man along the Singhu border.

      Shocking: Nihangs kill-man, chop off hand at Singhu border farmer protest site | Oneindia News
      Nihangs admitted to brutal Singhu body murder says SKM

      "The Nihangs said that the incident took place because Lakhbir attempted to commit sacrilege to the 'Sarbaloh Granth'. It is been reported that this deceased had been staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," a statement read.

      The SKM while condemning the killing said that neither Lakhbir nor the Nihang group had any relation with the Morcha. SKM is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law in their hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law," the statement also read.

      Earlier today the mutilated body of Lakhbir Singh was found tied to a barricade.

      More FARMERS PROTEST News  

      Read more about:

      farmers protest

      Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 15:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 15, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X