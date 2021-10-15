Nihangs admitted to brutal Singhu body murder says SKM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of the farmers' protest said that a Nihang group at the scene had claimed responsibility for the horrific murder of a man along the Singhu border.

"The Nihangs said that the incident took place because Lakhbir attempted to commit sacrilege to the 'Sarbaloh Granth'. It is been reported that this deceased had been staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," a statement read.

The SKM while condemning the killing said that neither Lakhbir nor the Nihang group had any relation with the Morcha. SKM is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law in their hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law," the statement also read.

Earlier today the mutilated body of Lakhbir Singh was found tied to a barricade.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 15:22 [IST]