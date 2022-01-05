Yellow alert: Gyms, cinemas to shut in Delhi, odd-even rule for malls, shops

Night Curfew in Karnataka from Today: Timings, Rules, What is Open, What is Closed

Night curfew clamped in Manipur after detection of Omicron

JNU to impose night curfew in campus between 10 pm-5 am

Night to weekend curfew: A complete list of what is allowed, not allowed in Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 05: Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases along with the new Omicron variant, Karnataka has imposed strict curbs. A night and weekend curfew will be in place between Friday 10 pm to Monday, 5 am.

The state government has also come up with several rules for schools and colleges and offices too. Here is a look at the complete set of guidelines for Karnataka.

When do the new curbs come into force?

From 10 pm on January 5 to 5 am, January 19

What are the night curfew timings?

Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire State as per the existing guidelines.

What are the rules for offices?

All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday during this period.

Will government offices function?

The Government Secretariat will run with official below the rank of Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.

What are the weekend curfew timings?

There shall be weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the State as per the guidelines attached.

What are the rules for public transport?

The Public transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organisation to cater to the needs of people for emergent purposes during the weekend curfew.

Will schools and colleges remain open?

In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except, Medical and Para Medical will remain closed with effect from 06-01-2022 except class 10th, 11th and 12th.

What the rules for hotels, restaurants etc?

Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in hotel etc, will function with 50% of the seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

What are the rules for cinema halls, multiplexes etc?

Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditorium and similar places to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

How many persons are permitted at a marriage?

Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by State Government.

Will religious places remain open?

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

Can malls and shopping complexes remain open?

Malls, shopping complexes, all stand alone shops and establishment shall operate as usual during week days.

Will gyms and swimming pools remain open?

Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Will sports complexes and stadia remain open?

Sports complexes and Stadia are allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Is there a ban on rallies and protests?

All rallies, dharnas, protests are prohibited.

What the rules for states adjoining Karnataka border?

There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and

Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka. The same guidelines are extended to State of Goa. The checks are on all modes of transports that is air, train and road.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section l88 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 8:31 [IST]