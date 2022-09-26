YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Night safari in fashion around the world: Himanta on Kaziranga row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kaziranga, Sep 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that night safari at wildlife sanctuaries was in fashion globally as he sought to dismiss the controversy over his jeep ride along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) after dusk.

    File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma
    File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Speaking to reporters at the end of the three-day 'Chintan Shivir', Sarma claimed that no law in the country, including those for the protection of wildlife, prohibit entry into forest areas after sunset. "Going to wildlife sanctuaries at night is in fashion across the world. Places like Singapore have been doing it," he said.

    The controversy over the jeep safari with the Sadhguru is, in fact, creating a negative impression about the state and its people as it shows Assam inviting an esteemed guest and then creating a fuss over it, he said.

    With Sarma by his side, Sadhguru drove the vehicle on Saturday evening to tour a part of the national park along with other dignitaries. Sadhguru was here for the inauguration of the 'Chintan Shivir'.

    Sarma and Sadhguru were criticised for going into the forest in the dark with headlights blazing, while a police complaint has also been filed by locals, alleging violation of wildlife protection laws. "What will happen if an FIR has been given against me? I have not broken any law," Sarma said.

    "Let them show which provision of the wildlife protection laws I have violated, and which law says that one cannot enter at night," he added. Sarma also said that if the chief minister is not allowed to enter the park, how will he know what is happening inside it. Sadhguru came here as a guest and not as a common tourist, and the KNP director was himself in the backseat of the vehicle driven by him, the chief minister said.

    "He went wherever the KNP director took him. Now, how can the director say that rules were broken... It is the responsibility of the Forest Department to explain the rules," the chief minister maintained. Sarma said that Kaziranga will witness more tourist footfall because of the visits by Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who came here on the second day of the 'Chintan Shivir' on Sunday.

    Comments

    More HIMANTA BISWA SARMA News  

    Read more about:

    himanta biswa sarma

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X