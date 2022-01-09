YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Night curfew in Tripura from Monday; Theatres, parks, bars to operate at 50% capacity

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Agartala, Jan 09: Amid rise in Covid cases driven by Omicron variant, the Tripura government on Sunday announced night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am starting Monday. The night curfew will be in place till January 20.

    Representational Image

    According to the new rules, cinema halls, sports complexes and stadium, entertainment parks, bars will operate with 50% capacity.

    Gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function at 1/3rd capacity in Tripura.

    Restaurants/dhabas will operate only upto 8:30 pm with only 50% of their total capacity.

    No public meeting will be allowed in open spaces.

    More TRIPURA News  

    Read more about:

    tripura coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X