Night curfew in Tripura from Monday; Theatres, parks, bars to operate at 50% capacity
Agartala, Jan 09: Amid rise in Covid cases driven by Omicron variant, the Tripura government on Sunday announced night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am starting Monday. The night curfew will be in place till January 20.
According to the new rules, cinema halls, sports complexes and stadium, entertainment parks, bars will operate with 50% capacity.
Gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function at 1/3rd capacity in Tripura.
Restaurants/dhabas will operate only upto 8:30 pm with only 50% of their total capacity.
No public meeting will be allowed in open spaces.
Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 18:28 [IST]