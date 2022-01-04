Night curfew in Punjab, school to remain shut

Night Curfew in Karnataka from Today: Timings, Rules, What is Open, What is Closed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Jan 04: Schools and colleges will remain shut in Punjab and a night curfew will be imposed, the government has ordered today. The decision was taken following a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The curbs were announced after Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the situation in the state.

The order says all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain shut for offline classes. However virtual classes will continue. Medical and nursing colleges will function normally.

The night curfew would be in place between 10 pm and 5 am daily. Bars, multiplexes, malls, spas, museums, zoos and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity. This would be subject to the staff being fully vaccinated. The restrictions will come into force from January 15.

The sports complexes, swimming pools, stadia and gyms have been shut and only sportspersons training fro national and international evens will be allowed. Further the order says that fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government and private offices. There are however no restrictions on rallies.

Punjab clocked 419 cases on Monday as opposed to the 51 on December 28.