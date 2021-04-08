Night curfew in Noida from today; Schools, colleges to be shut till April 17

Noida airport: UP cabinet OKs 1,365 hectare land for second phase of upcoming Jewar airport

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Noida administration has imposed night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am till April 17. However, movement of essential goods and services will be allowed.

In light of recent increase in coronavirus cases, the administration has decided to impose prohibition, regulation order in the districts of Gautham Budh Nagar from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17. All movement of essential goods, commodities and essential medical services shall be exempted, a statement from the administration said.

All government , private educational institutes except medica, para medical and nursing shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17th.However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from this order.

There will be an intensive enforcement of masks, covid protocols in public and work places.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the district''s tally to 26,697.

The active cases rose to 652 from 579 the previous day. Forty-nine more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 25,952.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.20 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state reached 31,987 from 27,509 on Tuesday, while the recoveries reached 6.05 lakh and the toll rose to 8,964.