    Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: What is allowed, what is not

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 10: The nigh curfew in Bengaluru and 7 other cities in Karnataka would begin today.

    The corona curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 5 am from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal. Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said that based on the suggestions made by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the night curfew is being implemented in 7 cities and not the entire state. We will see how the situation goes and based on that we will take a decision on whether it would be implemented in the entire state or not.

    Here are the list of services exempt from the restrictions:

    • Incoming and out-bound passengers can travel after producing valid journey tickets.
    • Factories, companies, organisations that have night shifts can continue. However employees have to report to their work place before 10 pm.
    • Health and emergency services are exempt.
    • Vehicles providing essential services can operate.
    • Essential service vehicles or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles can operate.
    • Those suffering from health issues and their attendants are exempt to obtain health services.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:42 [IST]
