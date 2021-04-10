Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: What is allowed, what is not

Night curfew imposed in Bengaluru, 7 other cities of Karnataka from 10 pm to 5 am; Essential services exempted

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 10: The nigh curfew in Bengaluru and 7 other cities in Karnataka would begin today.

The corona curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 5 am from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal. Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said that based on the suggestions made by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the night curfew is being implemented in 7 cities and not the entire state. We will see how the situation goes and based on that we will take a decision on whether it would be implemented in the entire state or not.

Here are the list of services exempt from the restrictions:

Incoming and out-bound passengers can travel after producing valid journey tickets.

Factories, companies, organisations that have night shifts can continue. However employees have to report to their work place before 10 pm.

Health and emergency services are exempt.

Vehicles providing essential services can operate.

Essential service vehicles or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles can operate.

Those suffering from health issues and their attendants are exempt to obtain health services.