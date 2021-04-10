Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: What is allowed, what is not
India
Bengaluru, Apr 10: The nigh curfew in Bengaluru and 7 other cities in Karnataka would begin today.
The corona curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 5 am from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal. Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said that based on the suggestions made by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the night curfew is being implemented in 7 cities and not the entire state. We will see how the situation goes and based on that we will take a decision on whether it would be implemented in the entire state or not.
Here are the list of services exempt from the restrictions:
- Incoming and out-bound passengers can travel after producing valid journey tickets.
- Factories, companies, organisations that have night shifts can continue. However employees have to report to their work place before 10 pm.
- Health and emergency services are exempt.
- Vehicles providing essential services can operate.
- Essential service vehicles or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles can operate.
- Those suffering from health issues and their attendants are exempt to obtain health services.