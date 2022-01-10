First Omicron case detected in Andhra Pradesh, overall tally rises to 36

People in Andhra to get quality liquor at Rs 50 if BJP comes to power: Somu Veerraju

Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh: Know timings, guidelines, rules; What is allowed, what is not allowed

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Jan 10: As the Omicron-triggered Covid cases continue to rise across the country, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced night curfew from 11 pm to 5am to be imposed in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,257 cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the highest single-day risesince September last year. The number of active cases shot up to 4,774 after a total of 20,62,580 recoveries and 14,505 deaths.