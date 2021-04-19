YouTube
    kerala coronavirus

    Night curfew imposed in Kerala from Tuesday amid COVID-19 surge; public transport to operate

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The Kerala government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from April 20 in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

    The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

    Representational Image
    Kerala had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh.

    The government has also directed all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.

    The government has also decided to organise the 'Trishur Pooram' without public participation and thus ensuring that the ceremonial activities of the Pooram will take place, as usual, however, the spectators will not be allowed to view the festivities near the temple premises.

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 21:35 [IST]
