    Nigerian man goes on stabbing spree in Mumbai: 8 injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 02: At least 8 persons were injured after a Nigerian man attacked pedestrians with a knife near Churchgate on Wednesday.

    Nigerian man goes on stabbing spree in Mumbai: 8 injured
    Representational Image

    Additional Commissioner of Police, South Mumbai, Dilip Sawant said that the incident took place at the Tata Garden near Parsi Well. The 50 year old Nigerian man identified as John was sitting with a woman.

    He suddenly got up and started stabbing people with a knife.

    Nearly 8 persons were injured in the incident and one person is reportedly critical. The police reached the spot and arrested the man and also seized the knife. The reason behind the attack is unknown and investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 16:12 [IST]
