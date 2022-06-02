Nigerian man goes on stabbing spree in Mumbai: 8 injured

Rage over extra-marital affairs: One man went on stabbing spree, other gifted killer Beretta

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jun 02: At least 8 persons were injured after a Nigerian man attacked pedestrians with a knife near Churchgate on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South Mumbai, Dilip Sawant said that the incident took place at the Tata Garden near Parsi Well. The 50 year old Nigerian man identified as John was sitting with a woman.

He suddenly got up and started stabbing people with a knife.

Nearly 8 persons were injured in the incident and one person is reportedly critical. The police reached the spot and arrested the man and also seized the knife. The reason behind the attack is unknown and investigation is underway.

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 16:12 [IST]