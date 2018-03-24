NIFT result 2018: How to check, courses offered, important dates and tips

The NIFT result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The written entrance examination was conducted by the institute to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted.

On the basis of the result of written test GAT and CAT, shortlisted B.Des candidates will be called for the second test called Situation Test. For B.F.Tech. candidates, GAT will be the final test for selection. The candidates for M.Des will take GAT and CAT. On the basis of the result of GAT and CAT, in the case of M.Des. and GAT in the case of M.F.Tech and MFM, candidates will be called for Group Discussion/Personal Interview (GD/PI). The results are available on nift.ac.in.

NIFT result 2018: Important points to remember-

Requests for rechecking of GAT or CAT will be restricted to checking of following:

Whether all the answers have been evaluated

A mistake in the totalling of marks

Any requests sent without a scanned copy of the Admit Card will not be responded.

NIFT result 2018: Important dates-

Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview: April - May, 2018

Declaration of Final Result (Online): End of May / June, 2018

Counselling: End of May /June 2018 Onwards

NIFT result 2018: Programmes offered by National Institute of Fashion Technology-

Bachelor of Design - B.Des. (Fashion Design / Leather Design / Accessory Design / Textile Design / Knitwear Design / Fashion Communication)

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (Apparel Production) (B.FTech.)

M.Des (Master of Design)

Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.)

Master of Fashion Technology

How to check NIFT result 2018:

Go to nift.ac.in

Click on the link that says 'Result of Written Test held on 21st January, 2018'

Step 3: Enter any two of the given information, Roll No/ Date of Birth/ Application No

Submit

View your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day