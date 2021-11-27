YouTube
    Niece who donated kidney to MGR passes away

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 27: AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's niece Leelavathi, who donated her kidney to him in 1984, died on Friday following a brief illness, the party said. She was 71 years old, PTI reported.

    MGR's elder brother MG Chakrapani's daughter Leelavathi, who was admitted to a hospital in view of illness, passed away, the AIADMK said.

    Condoling her death and expressing grief, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said it was Leelavathi who had donated a kidney to MGR in 1984.

    MGR, who held the reins of power for a decade in Tamil Nadu (1977-87) as Chief Minister, passed away on 24 December 1987.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:03 [IST]
    X