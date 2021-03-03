The radicalisation menace in Tamil Nadu was brushed aside for too long, until the NIA exposed it in 2014

NIA to probe Nimita Railway Station blast case in which TMC minister was injured

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The National Investigation Agency has taken up the investigation into the case relating to a bomb explosion in Murshidabad.

It may be recalled that 22 persons were seriously injured including the Bengal Minister of State for Labour, following an explosion at the Nimita Railway Station in Murshidabad.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that this was part of a conspiracy. She said that some people were pressurising him to join their party. She also held the Indian Railways responsible for the incident.

Bengal minister Jakir Hossain injured in bomb attack in railway station

One must recollect that Hossain had in December 2017 filed a complaint against two cattle smugglers who had threatened to kill him. The two cattle smugglers named in the complaint by Hossain were Trinamul supporters.

He began getting the death threats because he was vocal against smuggling of cattle, firearms, sugar and salt across the the border to Bangladesh.

Officials aware of the probe say that they cannot rule out an internal feud. It could also be due to the rivalry with the CPI (M). It may be recalled that during a lathicharge carried out by the West Bengal police on CPI cadres last one of the protesters had tied leading to tensions in the area.