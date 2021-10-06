NIA takes over Mundra port 3,000 kg heroin seizure case

New Delhi, Oct 06: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took up the investigation into the Mundra port heroin seizure case.

After getting credible information that the consignment is containing drugs from Afghanistan, DRI officers seized two containers and sent samples for examination a few days back. A forensic analysis of the seized substance confirmed the presence of heroin.

NIA takes over case of seizure of 2988.21 kgs of narcotics at Mundra Port, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/omr6xe3jaR — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 6, 2021

The consignment was imported by a trading company registered in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. It was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat.

A total of 2988.21 kg of heroin, including 1999.57 kg heroin from one container and 988.64 kg heroin from the second container, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

They said searches were conducted in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat, following which two persons were arrested.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed the involvement of some Afghan nationals who are under investigation, the sources said.

Upon learning that the importer firm M/S Aashi Trading Company is run by M. Sudhakar and his wife Durga Vaishali, the DRI arrested the couple from Chennai a few days back and brought them to Bhuj in Kutch.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 20:51 [IST]