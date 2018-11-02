  • search

NIA Special Court issues non-bailable warrants against Hafiz Saeed, Shah Salahuddin

    New Delhi, Nov 2: NIA Special Court Friday issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and  Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohd Yusuf Shah Salahuddin in connection with Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

    LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. PTI file photo
    LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. PTI file photo

    In a press statement, NIA stated that on 01.11.2018, the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, issued Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against wanted accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Founder of LeT and Jamat-ud-Dawa) resident of Mohalla Johar, Teshil Lahore, Pakistan and Mohd. Yusuf Shah @ Salahuddin (Head of Hizbul Mujahideen) resident of Police Station Budgam, District Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir and presently residing at Islamabad, Pakistan, in NIA case RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI (J&K Terror Funding case), who stand charged with offences under Section 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC and Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act 1967.

    NIA approached the Special NIA Court for issuing Non-Bailable Warrants against above accused of their active involvement in terror funding for creating unrest in the Kashmir valley and other parts of India.

    They mobilized Pakistan trained terrorists and pushed them into India from Pakistan in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

    NIA has already filed chargesheet in the instant case on 18.1.2018 against 12 accused persons including the above 2 accused persons.

    Further investigation in the case is underway.

