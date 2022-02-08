NIA slaps case as D-Company ramps up anti-India activities

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a case against underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim and others for spreading terror and funding the same through hawala channels.

The case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was filed following a nod by the Union Home Ministry. The NIA during its probe learnt that the D-Company had recruited people across the country to create riots and destabilise the nation at the behest of the ISI.

The probe also found that the gang was using people on the social media to spread communal tension.

Fake issues have been raked up to incite the people against the government of India, the NIA also learnt.

With India enhancing ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan has turned to Turkey to drum up anti-India sentiments. The ISI along with Turkey has been influencing Muslims across the world to speak about the Kashmir issue and project a false narrative of India.

Turkey according to an Intelligence Bureau report has adopted a three pronged approach against India.

They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells Oneindia that earlier Pakistan used to rely on the UAE and Saudi Arabia to drum up an anti-India narrative. However India's foreign policy has shifted and New Delhi has close allies in Saudi and the UAE, which has made Pakistan shift focus to Turkey, the official also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 8:34 [IST]