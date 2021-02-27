NIA’s latest chargesheet shows Bengal, Kerala are happiest hunting grounds for Jihadis

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: Earlier this week, the National Investigation Agency had filed chargesheet against 11 terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala in connection with an Al-Qaeda conspiracy case.

The case was registered by the NIA based on information about an Al Qaeda inspired module operating in the states of West Bengal and Kerala under the leadership of Murshid Hasan. The members of this module were in the advanced stage of a conspiracy to execute terrorist attacks in different parts of the country.

The very fact that this module was busted as early as 2020 only goes on to show that Kerala and West Bengal continue to remain safe havens for terrorists. The investigation in the above mentioned case states that these terrorists had planned to attack individuals who they considered as kafirs or infidels.

Intelligence Bureau officials have time and again warned that it is the politics of these states and the social fabric among a large section of the Muslim community that have made both Bengal and Kerala a happy hunting ground for terrorists.

In Bengal, the first big expose about terror activities talking place wide in the open was in 2014, when a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh was busted in Burdwan. It was found that both terrorists from Bengal and Bangladesh were working for the outfit. They were preparing scores of bombs and were planning on carrying out blasts both in Bengal and Bangladesh. They were in fact planning on overthrowing the democratically elected government in Bangladesh.

The NIA has busted a series of cases in the state. These cases also include those relating to fake Indian currency and the main module was found to be operating in Malda.

An official that OneIndia spoke with says that another major factor that makes these states a happy hunting ground are the appeasement policies. It is of late that these modules are being bused due to agencies like the NIA and the close coordination with the Intelligence agencies. There was a time, when the agencies held on from acting as there was always the fear that they could have been tripped over the official also said.

The Kerala problem is equally big. While the state has over the years seen the influence of terror groups such as the Students Islamic Movement of India, Indian Mujahideen, Base Movement (Al-Qaeda's local chapter), today there seems to be more affiliation towards the Islamic State.

Several Muslim youth in Kerala got together and started an outfit called the Ansar-ul-Khilafa KL. This was the feeder outfit for the ISIS and its job was to identify people and send them to the ISIS.

The group was active on social media platforms. The National Investigation Agency had arrested several members of this group after it was found that they had held a conspiracy at Kanakamala in Kannur district of Kerala.

The NIA said that it had also arrested another persons called Subhahani Haha Moideen, who had travelled to Iraq in 2015 and fought alongside the Islamic State. After his return to India, Haja had continued with his activities in furthering the cause of the ISIS in Kerala.

Officials say that the motive of these persons was to further the activities of the ISIS in Kerala. The group had become dangerous and was also looking to raise funds, recruit across Kerala and other parts of south India. The module was being overseen by Omar al-Hindi, who is suspected to be based out of Syria.