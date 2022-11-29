NIA raids underway in its probe over gangsters-terror networks

How Zahran Hashim converted the radical Islamists of South into violent Jihadists

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: In a fresh crackdown against gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning launched massive multi-state raids covering six districts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, as quoted by ANI.

The counter-terrorism agency last week took custody of three gangsters - Lawrence Bishnoi, Naveen Dabas and Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu Tajpuria.

According to reports, the NIA is conducting raids at the houses of the questioned gangsters and other spots linked to them and their aides.

In October, the NIA arrested two persons including a lawyer following a mega search operation at over 50 locations in five states targeting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The major crackdown was carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the criminal networks based in India and abroad, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The NIA said advocate Asif Khan, a resident of Delhi and Rajesh alias 'Raju Mota' of Haryana were arrested during the raids.