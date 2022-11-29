YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NIA conducts multi-state raids in its probe over gangsters-terror networks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 29: In a fresh crackdown against gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning launched massive multi-state raids covering six districts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, as quoted by ANI.

    NIA raids underway in its probe over gangsters-terror networks

    The counter-terrorism agency last week took custody of three gangsters - Lawrence Bishnoi, Naveen Dabas and Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu Tajpuria.

    According to reports, the NIA is conducting raids at the houses of the questioned gangsters and other spots linked to them and their aides.

    In October, the NIA arrested two persons including a lawyer following a mega search operation at over 50 locations in five states targeting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

    The major crackdown was carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the criminal networks based in India and abroad, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

    The NIA said advocate Asif Khan, a resident of Delhi and Rajesh alias 'Raju Mota' of Haryana were arrested during the raids.

    Comments

    More NIA News  

    Read more about:

    nia terror

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X